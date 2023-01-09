Pregnant Blake Lively Has a Simple Solution to Her Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction

No matter what look Blake Lively pulls together, you know you love it (xoxo).
Even when she has to improvise. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, recently revealed the secret behind her latest killer ensemble.
"When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button wear both," Blake wrote on Instagram Stories Jan. 8. "Who says two wrongs don't make a right?"
The actress, 35, revealed her pregnancy at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet. While she and Ryan are waiting until after the birth to find out the sex of their family's new addition, Blake has given fans glimpses into her pregnancy journey, posting bump pics and giving insights into her cravings.
The little one will join big sisters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3. And recently, Ryan shared how he and the kids are helping Blake get ready to welcome baby no. 4.
"It's not just me. It's our kids too," the Deadpool star, 46, told E! News at the November American Cinematheque Awards, where he was honored. "We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her. And, you know, we take care of the mama."
And the couple, who wed in 2012, have expressed how family is everything to them.
"Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," Ryan told Blake and his daughters while accepting The People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards in December. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."