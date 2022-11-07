Why Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

He's the ultimate Girl Dad.

Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with pregnant wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, when it comes to the sex of his and the Gossip Girl alum's fourth child, he's more than happy to continue the trend. "I know girls," he said in an interview on the Today show on Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."

The actor is the youngest of four boys—and he knows the chaos boys can bring into a house.

"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," Ryan said. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

But, as the father of three told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he and Blake will be "ready for whatever happens." The couple is following their tradition of not finding out the sex of the baby until he or she is born.