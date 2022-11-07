Why Ryan Reynolds Is “Kind of Hoping” Baby No. 4 Is a Girl

He's the ultimate Girl Dad.
Ryan Reynolds is already outnumbered in his household with pregnant wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. So, when it comes to the sex of his and the Gossip Girl alum's fourth child, he's more than happy to continue the trend. "I know girls," he said in an interview on the Today show on Nov. 7. "So I'm kind of hoping for that."
The actor is the youngest of four boys—and he knows the chaos boys can bring into a house.
"I come from all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," Ryan said. "I love my well-being and I love my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."
But, as the father of three told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he and Blake will be "ready for whatever happens." The couple is following their tradition of not finding out the sex of the baby until he or she is born.
Blake announced her pregnancy in September at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September. During the event, she quipped, "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."
And she credits having kids with giving her more confidence.
"Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," Blake told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."
And while reflecting on her successful acting career and business ventures, the A Simple Favor star explained why her family is her biggest influence.
"Family is at the root of everything that I do and it's also at the root of everything that I create," she told Forbes. "So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that's just how I live."