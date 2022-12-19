Blake Lively Shares Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Cravings With Delicious Photo

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Blake Lively is dishing on her pregnancy cravings.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting baby no. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds, served up a savory photo for fans over the weekend.

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," Blake, 35, wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 18 alongside a mouthwatering photo of her "home edition" of Stein's Market & Deli's "Rachel" sandwich.

According to the New Orleans-based eatery, the sandwich consists of hot pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian dressing. But if you ask Blake how she'd order it, here's what she told her followers in her post: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread."

Soon, Blake and Ryan will be making restaurant reservations for a party of six. The couple—who are already parents to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3—are preparing to welcome another family member.

Blake revealed her pregnancy at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, where she gave fans their first look at her baby bump. The Age of Adaline actress and the Deadpool actor, 46, have yet to learn the sex of the child. However, Blake has been sharing glimpses into her pregnancy by posting pictures on social media.