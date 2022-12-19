Blake Lively Shares Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Cravings With Delicious Photo

Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds, recently gave fans a peek into her cravings, writing on Instagram, "Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant."

By Elyse Dupre Dec 19, 2022 1:41 PM
PregnanciesBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Blake Lively is dishing on her pregnancy cravings. 

The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting baby no. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds, served up a savory photo for fans over the weekend.

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," Blake, 35, wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 18 alongside a mouthwatering photo of her "home edition" of Stein's Market & Deli's "Rachel" sandwich. 

According to the New Orleans-based eatery, the sandwich consists of hot pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian dressing. But if you ask Blake how she'd order it, here's what she told her followers in her post: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread."

Soon, Blake and Ryan will be making restaurant reservations for a party of six. The couple—who are already parents to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3—are preparing to welcome another family member

Blake revealed her pregnancy at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in September, where she gave fans their first look at her baby bump. The Age of Adaline actress and the Deadpool actor, 46, have yet to learn the sex of the child. However, Blake has been sharing glimpses into her pregnancy by posting pictures on social media.

Ryan also recently shared how the family is supporting Blake as they get ready for the little one's arrival.

"It's not just me. It's our kids too," he told E! News at the November American Cinematheque Awards, where he was honored. "We all rally around her and help her where we can and do romantic things for her. And, you know, we take care of the momma."

And the Free Guy star praised his loved ones at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

"Quite frankly, you're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness," Ryan said while accepting The People's Icon Award earlier this month. "I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

