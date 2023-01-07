Where Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna Ranks Among Every Housewife Ever

Watch : Is Lisa Rinna Leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Love her or hate her, there's no doubt that Lisa Rinna was an iconic Housewife.

Andy Cohen even said so himself on Instagram after the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight drama-filled seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the Bravo star said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna joined the cast of RHOBH as a friend-of during season four in 2013 and was promoted to a main cast member during season five the following year. Since her debut, she's been part of countless moments that will forever be recorded in the reality TV history books.

From asking Dorit Kemsley "were people doing coke in your bathroom?" and telling rival Denise Richards "oof, you're so angry," to throwing wine at Kim Richards and the season seven stuffed animal drama that became known as Bunnygate, Rinna has sparked a thousand memes (and started almost as many cast feuds that made for must-see television).