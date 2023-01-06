Lisa Rinna Announces Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit After 8 Seasons

Watch : Lisa Rinna REACTS to Getting BOOED at BravoCon 2022

Lisa Rinna is turning in her diamond.

After eight seasons, Lisa Rinna has announced she is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

As for why Rinna has chosen to walk away from Bravo? E! News has learned that Rinna's contract expired at the end of last season, RHOBH's 12th, leaving her to consider current options and business obligations. Ultimately, her exit was a mutual decision between Rinna and the network.

While a major shake-up to the franchise, Rinna's departure probably doesn't come as a huge shock to most viewers.

Season 12 was a tumultuous one for the Melrose Place alum, which saw her go head-to-head with Kathy Hilton. During the dramatic reunion, Kathy called Rinna "the biggest bully in Hollywood."