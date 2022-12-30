Sophie Turner Shares Rare Photos From Her Pregnancy 5 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into the day she became a mom of two.

The Game of Thrones star reflected on the past 12 months with a rare look at the birth of her second daughter, who she welcomed in July with husband Joe Jonas. The couple—who tied the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas—are also parents to Willa, 2.

One snapshot posted to Instagram Dec. 30 showed Sophie posing for a mirror selfie with her baby bump front and center, while another captured the Do Revenge actress in a hospital bed before her newborn's arrival, wearing her long, red hair in two braids as she gives the camera a thumbs-up.

"What a year friends," the 26-year-old captioned the post, along with a few other pics throughout the year that include her, the DNCE frontman and actress Cynthia Erivo smiling at the camera and another of Joe cradling Sophie's baby bump as she coyly smiles at him.