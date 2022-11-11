Joe Jonas Reveals Why He and Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private

Joe Jonas explained why he chooses to keep his life with Sophie Turner and their two kids away from the public eye. See why he thinks it makes him “a better person.”

Nowadays, keeping his life out of the spotlight is just the way Joe Jonas rolls. 

The Jonas Brothers musician explained how his outlook on sharing his personal life with fans changed since meeting wife Sophie Turner.

"I want to feel like an open book," he said in an interview with Mr. Porter. "But when we started dating, I realised that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

But while the musician—who shares daughter Willa 2, and a baby girl, who they welcomed earlier this year, with the Game of Thrones alum—is keeping more aspects of his life private, he acknowledges that being in the public eye is simply a byproduct of his career.

"I come back to why I do this," Joe explained. "I'm still so grateful to do this, so if being in the public eye comes with some of that drama and the eye rolling and if you have to swat some beef with a person you met once, then so be it.

He added, "Besides, if it means I get to wake up and do this another day, then it's all worth it."

The DNCE frontman also reflected on his growing family, explaining how things have changed since he and Sophie welcomed their second child.

 

John Shearer/Getty Images

"I'm a little less scared," Joe admitted. "You don't need to check their pulse constantly to make sure they're breathing. You get over those fears."

Life as a dad, however, is still a learning process for Joe, who said, "I feel like a kid raising kids."

