How Sophie Turner Honored Husband Joe Jonas on His Birthday

Joe Jonas has all the reason to treat himself to some cake. No ocean necessary.
The DNCE frontman rang in his 33rd birthday on Aug. 15, and to celebrate, wife Sophie Turner shared a sweet photo of the two to her Instagram Stories. Alongside a picture featuring the singer and actress in a close embrace, Sophie simply wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love."
Sophie's birthday shoutout to her husband is just the latest of in cute glimpses into the pair's romance shared on social media. In fact, Joe himself posted an adorable tribute to Sophie in mid-July after the couple welcomed their second daughter. (The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Willa).
Alongside a video shared to his Instagram July 15—which featured clips of him and Sophie from their Las Vegas wedding—the "Cake by the Ocean" singer wrote, "Started from the bottom now we're here. I want to see your love story."
But there are more must-see moments where those came from.
Read on for a look back at their romance: