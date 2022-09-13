Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Are Total Lovebugs at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music

Now this is devotion!

Sophie Turner was right by Joe Jonas' side when the couple stepped out at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13. Clad in a colorful feather gown by Louis Vuitton, the Game of Thrones alum held her husband close as they walked down the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie, Devotion.

For their glamourous date night, Joe also kept it in the LV family and rocked a velvet blazer and matching trousers from the French luxury label. To add a little bit of edge to his look, the Jonas Brothers singer went shirtless underneath the jacket.

The outing marked the couple's first event since welcoming their second child, a baby girl who joined big sister Willa, 2.

For Sophie, being a mom has been the role of a lifetime. "It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation," she told Elle UK in its June 2022 issue. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."