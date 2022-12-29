Nick Cannon's Family Album: Your Guide to His 12 Kids and Their Moms

Nick Cannon has a dozen reasons to be thankful as he caps off a fruitful year.
Alyssa Scott shared on Instagram Dec. 29 that she gave birth to a daughter, officially making the Wild N' Out star a father of 12. Their baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, was born Dec. 14, nine days after the one-year anniversary of son Zen Cannon's death. (He passed away from brain cancer at age 5 months in December 2021.)
In her Instagram birth announcement for baby Halo, Alyssa paid tribute to Zen. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."
In her post, Alyssa—who is also a mom to daughter Zeela, 4, from a previous relationship—shared a video showing footage of Nick helping to deliver their baby girl, whose sex was unknown to them before she was born.
"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," the model wrote. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"
Halo is the fifth child Nick has welcomed this year. See his family album below: