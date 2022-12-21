Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Boss Alexander Shares Her Wish After His Death

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Speaks Out After His Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom is missing her son.

Connie Boss Alexander shared a tribute to the dancer on her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of the duo chatting during a previous video call on FaceTime. She captioned the Dec. 20 post, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

Stephen, who was most known for his time as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, passed away on Dec. 13 at the age of 40. He died by suicide.

His tragic passing was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker in a statement to E! News.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."