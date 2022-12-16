Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch : Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death.

In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she wrote. "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

Connie asked everyone to "please continue to keep us in prayer" before sharing a message to her son. "Stephen Laurel," she wrote, "your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Connie's message came one day after Stephen's wife of nine years, Allison Holker, confirmed her husband's death.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement to E! News Dec. 14. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."