Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple HGTV Projects in Works Before His Death

Prior to his death, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had several shows in the works—and not just about dance.
The former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer and his wife Allison Holker were working with HGTV on a pair of shows, Deadline reported Dec. 20. One show, Living the Dream, would help first-time buyers find a home, with a second would follow the couple as the oversaw the construction of a of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.
"We are taking the time to consider different scenarios," an HGTV spokesperson told the outlet. "But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time."
E! News has reached out to HGTV for comment and has not heard back.
As Deadline noted, the couple—who are parents to Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, have worked with the cable network before. In 2021, Holker hosted the HGTV series Design Star: Next Gen, while Boss served as a guest judge, and the two also both appeared that year on HGTV House Party.
In addition to the HGTV projects, the outlet noted that Boss and Holker were also developing their own variety/talk show, a game show and their own dance competition show.
Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old. Confirming his passing in a statement, Holker, who was married to the fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum for nine years, paid tribute to her late husband.
"Stephen, we love you, we miss you," she said in a Dec. 14 statement, "and I will always save the last dance for you."