Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Reveal If Their Kids Will Follow in Their Dancing Shoes

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and wife Allison Holker revealed whether their three children will become professional dancers. Find out what they had to say below.

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Kids Surprise Allison For Mother's Day

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and wife Allison Holker's kids have dancing in their DNA, but will they make a career out of it? 

Well, the couple answered that exact question during an exclusive interview with E! News. In fact, Holker—who shares children Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 2, with Boss and Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship—revealed if their kids inherited their dance moves.

"It's interesting, we have three kids now and all three of them are completely different personalities, but one thing is they can all dance," Holker told E! News Oct. 12 on the Industry Dance Awards red carpet. "They might do it their own way, but they can all dance."

Boss, who was runner-up in the 2008 competition of So You Think You Can Dance, added, "Yeah, they all boogie. Now, whether they're going to become professional dancers? We'll see. But are they shy about boogying? Oh no, they're not. At all."

Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Cutest Pictures

Holker, who is the 2022 recipient of the New Media Influencer awardalso told E! that Weslie has a homecoming dance coming up, however, "she is not scared about getting on that dance floor," adding, "I'm very proud of her."

Aside from continuing to dance their way into people's hearts, Boss—who served as a DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show for nine years—and Holker addressed rumors that they were getting their own daytime TV talk show.

"That is something we'd definitely be interested in," Boss told E! News. "Yo, prayers up. We're making some things happen. There's going to be some developments in the Boss family soon. So, yeah."

While not wanting to give away too many details, Holker noted, "There will be an announcement eventually."

