Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Nick Cannon got into the 2022 holiday spirit early with a few of his 11 children, posing for festive family pics with them and their moms.

Ho ho ho, daddy duty calls!

Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, fellow influencer Abby De La Rosa shared on her own Instagram a photo of herself with Nick and their three kids—twin sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, 18 months, and baby daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 1 month. Their little girl is Nick's youngest and 11th child. Abby captioned the photo, "Christmas '22."

Nick, 42, shared videos from both shoots on his Instagram Story. He also reposted an image of his ex Mariah Carey performing onstage with their daughter Monroe, 11, as well as a holiday photo of son Rise Messiah Cannon, 2 months, shared by the infant's mom, Brittany Bell.

Nick is a father of 11 kids overall. In December 2021, his son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died at age 5 months from brain cancer. The model is currently pregnant with Cannon's 12th baby.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Babymoon Photo Shoot

"I love children," Nick said on a recent episode of the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. Agus. "I love all of my children. I'm grateful to all of their mothers for working with my crazy life."

He also opened up about the challenges of being a dad to 11 kids. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he shared on the show, per People. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

 

Instagram / Bre Tiesi

See photos of Nick's family below:

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram / Brittany Bell
Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram / Brittany Bell / Nick Cannon
Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany Bell and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram
Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 25 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram
Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram
Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany Bell gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

