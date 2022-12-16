Here's When All Your Favorite TV Shows are Premiering in 2023

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

We're already counting down the days 'til more TV premieres.

2022 hasn't even finished yet, but the next year is looking bright as networks and streamers alike have begun filling in their winter television calendars. Already, TV watchers can look forward to returning to series like You—which will follow Joe (Penn Badgley) in season four as he touches down in London town—the next edition of The Bachelor starring California native Zach Shallcross and cult favorite sitcom Party Down, which is coming back after over 10 years on pause.

But that's not all: Brand-new series will be dominating conversation in 2023, too. That '90s Show—a That '70s Show spinoff with all-new friends in an all-new decade—will make its debut, as well as Prime Video's adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six and HBO Max's The Last of Us. Plus, get ready to see season twos of hits like Yellowjackets, Shadow and Bone and How I Met Your Father.