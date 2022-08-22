The Last of Us First Look Shows Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey Fighting for Their Lives

Watch : Pedro Pascal Talks Bromance With Miguel Angel Silvestre

The first look at HBO's long-awaited The Last of Us show is finally here.

On August 21, fans of the popular video game series got their first peek at the television adaptation, which so far has only been seen in paparazzi snaps or fan footage. During a sizzle reel for HBO Max's upcoming content, The Last of Us series got a full 30-second preview, which depicted beloved characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they hid in an abandoned building and trekked across a barren, snowy bridge.

"Everybody I have cared for has either died or left me," Ramsey's Ellie says to Joel in the teaser footage.

Pascal's character responds forcefully: "You have no idea what loss is."

Some of you may not realize that The Last of Us serves as a mini Game of Thrones reunion, as Pascal and Ramsey starred in GoT as Oberyn Martell and Lyanna Mormont, respectively. Though don't be too hard on yourself if you didn't realize this, as the two didn't share any scenes together.

The teaser also gives our first glimpses of Nick Offerman, who plays Bill, taking off an ominous-looking mask, as well as Joel's daughter Sarah, played by Nico Parker.