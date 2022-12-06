Daisy Jones & The Six Kicks Off a Tension-Filled Show In New First Look

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

The show is about to begin.

The long-awaited Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the 2019 Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, has released its first teaser, and it's already chalk-full of tension.

In the short clip, the band is about to begin a jam-packed concert, and the crowd is excited. But before they hit their first note, titular lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and tortured frontman Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) share a loaded look.

Then, the band's logo pops up onscreen with a new release date, reading, "Daisy Jones & the Six. New series March 3."

The series, which follows the rise and fall of a 1970s rock band loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, has been long in the works, having been optioned by Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine before the novel even hit shelves. According to a Dec. 6 Vanity Fair feature on the series, shooting was set to begin in 2020 before Covid-19 shut down production for over a year and a half.