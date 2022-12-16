Everything We Know About That ‘90s Show

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

It's time to return to Point Place.

On Jan. 19, 2023, That '90s Show, a sequel series to the beloved That '70s Show, premieres on Netflix—and we've gathered up everything you need in order to prepare for your trip back to the Forman household.

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons from 1996 to 2006 and told the story of a group of teenage friends—Eric (Topher Grace), Michael a.k.a. Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Steven (Danny Masterson)—in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin.

The sequel series, however, will shift the focus to Eric's parents Red and Kitty, played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively.

Smith and Rupp will reprise their roles on That '90s Show, which features Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents in the year 1995. Over the course of her time in Point Place, Leia makes a bunch of new friends and spends a lot of time hanging out—sometimes with the presence of a substance or two—in the Forman basement.

Sound familiar?