Zach Shallcross Strips Down in New Chaotic Teaser for The Bachelor Season 27

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

The trailer for the upcoming season of The Bachelor starts with Zach Shallcross in the shower—and somehow only gets more scandalous from there.

Zach, who was a contestant on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, is seen getting clean, pumping iron and being bathed by a close friend for some reason in the Nov. 22 teaser...and that's before the women even arrive.

But once they do, they don't waste any time falling for the 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

"Zach is the most genuine, emotionally intelligent, sweet soul," one suitor says. "All of us want a guy like that." Another is already talking about potential offspring, saying, "Zach is so serious about being a husband and a father."

The trailer features Zach and the women doing things like jumping out of planes, scuba diving, going on scenic helicopter rides and kissing in front of gigantic fireworks displays.

It is The Bachelor after all.