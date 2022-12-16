Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Step Out for Stylish Date Night at Babylon Premiere

Elle Fanning and Max Minghella made a rare public appearance together as she supported him at the premiere of his movie Babylon on Dec. 15.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 16, 2022 9:14 PMTags
MoviesCouplesElle FanningCelebrities
Watch: Elle Fanning Pays Homage to Old Hollywood at 2022 Emmys

Looks like the great romance between Elle Fanning and Max Minghella lives on. 

The couple confirmed they're still going strong with a rare public date night on Dec. 15, stepping out together at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles.

Elle, 24, and Max, 37, kept it classy in black attire, with the actress wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen gown while supporting her boyfriend at his movie screening. (He plays Irving Thalberg alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde in the period film.)

Max and Elle first sparked romance rumors in 2018, the same year he directed her in the movie Teen Spirit.

The following year, she kept coy about their relationship status when she called him "such a good friend." 

"We just really love working together," The Great actress told Entertainment Tonight. "He loves pop music. Like he's really obsessed with that world, so it's perfect."

She added, "Max is such an incredible director, and you can see it's in his blood, obviously," referring to his parents Carolyn Choa and Anthony Minghella, who wrote The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain. 

photos
Elle Fanning's Best Looks

Later that year, the duo made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Met Gala in New York and attended an Academy reception together in London.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Speaks Out After His Death

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries: The Biggest Bombshells

3

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Breakup With Kody Brown

Max, who is best known for his roles in The Handmaid's Tale and The Social Networkpreviously dated Kate Mara before their split in 2014.

Keep reading to see Elle and Max hit Hollywood, and more celebrity appearances at the Babylon premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Tobey Maguire, Ruby Maguire

Tobey in Paul Smith

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Margot Robbie

In Alaïa and Calzedonia

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Brad Pitt
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Olivia Wilde
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Kelly Rowland

In Iris Van Herpen

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Elle Fanning

In Alexander McQueen

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Eiza González
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Diego Calva
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Max Minghella
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Li Jun Li
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Damien Chazelle

In Dolce & Gabbana

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Demián Bichir
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Jean Smart
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Hannah Einbinder
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Taylor Hill

In Balmain

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In Dolce & Gabbana

Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Emma Brooks McAllister
E! News returns Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Speaks Out After His Death

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries: The Biggest Bombshells

3

Kim Kardashian Shows Some SKKN in White Bikini During Beach Vacation

4

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Breakup With Kody Brown

5

7 Iconic SATC Pieces Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn