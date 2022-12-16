Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Step Out for Stylish Date Night at Babylon Premiere

Watch : Elle Fanning Pays Homage to Old Hollywood at 2022 Emmys

Looks like the great romance between Elle Fanning and Max Minghella lives on.

The couple confirmed they're still going strong with a rare public date night on Dec. 15, stepping out together at the Babylon premiere in Los Angeles.

Elle, 24, and Max, 37, kept it classy in black attire, with the actress wearing a vintage Alexander McQueen gown while supporting her boyfriend at his movie screening. (He plays Irving Thalberg alongside Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde in the period film.)

Max and Elle first sparked romance rumors in 2018, the same year he directed her in the movie Teen Spirit.

The following year, she kept coy about their relationship status when she called him "such a good friend."

"We just really love working together," The Great actress told Entertainment Tonight. "He loves pop music. Like he's really obsessed with that world, so it's perfect."

She added, "Max is such an incredible director, and you can see it's in his blood, obviously," referring to his parents Carolyn Choa and Anthony Minghella, who wrote The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain.