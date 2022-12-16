You'll Want to See Khloe Kardashian's Bangin' New Hairdo

Watch : Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says...

Khloe Kardashian is finishing up the old year with a new look.

The Kardashians star, 38, debuted her latest hairstyle to Instagram Dec. 15. And this time, KoKo decided to go with bangs, captioning the post, "Bang Bang."

It looks like Khloe can thank Andrew Fitzsimons for the fresh 'do. Sharing his own post to Instagram, the celebrity hairstylist wrote, "We said bangs."

As for what Khloe's family and friends had to say about the bangin' change, it seems like they're fans of the look.

"I love this so much," sister Kim Kardashian commented underneath Khloe's post. Momager Kris Jenner agreed, "So GORGEOUS." Added BFF Malika Haqq, "Soooo good."

Over the years, Khloe has rocked several different hairstyles, from short and curly to long and straight. She's also played with a variety of shades, including brunette, honey, platinum blonde and red.

"I never like to stick with one look for too long. Short hair, major glam, bright lips—you name a look, I've tried it," the Good American mogul told People in September 2020. "You get to be a different character every single day and experiment. To me, beauty should be anything but boring. It's a form of self-expression. There's really no right or wrong, it's more about how it makes you feel."