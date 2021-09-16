Khloe Kardashian Is Blonde Again! See Her Stunning Platinum Hair Makeover

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Iconic Bikini Moments

Brunette KoKo is no-mo.

Khloe Kardashian subverted expectations: while most celebs are shedding their summer locks for darker fall 'dos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum underwent a total transformation and resurrected her fair-haired alter ego. Yes, Khloe is going platinum after Labor Day!

"Blonde KoKo is back," the Good American founder captioned two stunning Instagram pics on Thursday, Sept. 16. Khloe gazes into the camera while leaning against a marbled granite wall, wearing a grey SKIMS tank to support sister Kim Kardashian's brand, paired with matching sweatpants.

Khloe is certainly embracing the new heading into the autumn season. True Thompson's mom also shared a quote on Instagram Stories, reading, "This year has taught me not to postpone enjoyment. If you're given an opportunity to enjoy something...take it."

Khloe definitely seized the opportunity to enjoy working with colorist Tracey Cunningham again to craft her new blonde color, a mix of warm and cool tones that creates a totally unique shade.