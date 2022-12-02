Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation

Watch : See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays

Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era.

The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.

While the SKKN founder kept her waist-length strands intact, her locks were coated in a golden brown shade and mixed with subtle brunette highlights. If anything, Kim seemingly channeled her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who is known for rocking this exact look.

Kim's transformation comes courtesy of her go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who shared an Instagram photo of her posing in a baby blue baby tee and black leather, low-rise pants.

"Honey 4 Miami," he captioned his Dec. 2 post. "What do you guys think to [sic] the new color we did?"

Naturally, Chris' followers gushed over Kim's makeover, with celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm replying, "Wow wow."

MUA Michael Anthony also wrote, "Super hot! Love us some honey," with one Instagram user adding, "I have been wanting this colour!"