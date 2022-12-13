Proof Selena Gomez Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globes Nomination

Selena Gomez has had that same old love for the Golden Globes for years.
One day after being named a 2023 nominee for her role in Only Murders in the Building, the singer shared some footage from an old interview in which she expressed her desire to one day be up for the award.
In the throwback footage, Gomez can be seen talking to KTLA 5 Morning News about what it was like to attend the 2011 Grammys. "Amazing," she shared. "I thought it was so incredible. I think the Grammys are getting bigger and bigger every year, which is really fun."
When asked if winning a Grammy is an aspiration of hers, Gomez noted, "I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so—it would be nice."
And look at her now: In addition to earning her Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, she was up for a Grammy earlier this year (getting a nod in the Best Latin Pop Album category for Revelación).
"Dreams do come true!!" Gomez wrote on TikTok Dec. 13 alongside a clip from the interview. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream."
Joining the 30-year-old in her category are Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.
In addition to playing Mabel Mora on the Hulu series, Gomez is an executive producer. And her nomination is among the four nods the show has received this year. Her co-stars and fellow executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and the program is a contender for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10.
