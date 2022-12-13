Proof Selena Gomez Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globes Nomination

After Selena Gomez received a Golden Globes nomination for her performance in Only Murders in the Building, she resurfaced an old interview in which she expressed her hope to one day get a nod.

Selena Gomez has had that same old love for the Golden Globes for years.

One day after being named a 2023 nominee for her role in Only Murders in the Building, the singer shared some footage from an old interview in which she expressed her desire to one day be up for the award.

In the throwback footage, Gomez can be seen talking to KTLA 5 Morning News about what it was like to attend the 2011 Grammys. "Amazing," she shared. "I thought it was so incredible. I think the Grammys are getting bigger and bigger every year, which is really fun."

When asked if winning a Grammy is an aspiration of hers, Gomez noted, "I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so—it would be nice."

And look at her now: In addition to earning her Golden Globe nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, she was up for a Grammy earlier this year (getting a nod in the Best Latin Pop Album category for Revelación).

"Dreams do come true!!" Gomez wrote on TikTok Dec. 13 alongside a clip from the interview. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream."

Selena Gomez Through the Years

Joining the 30-year-old in her category are Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hacks' Jean Smart.

In addition to playing Mabel Mora on the Hulu series, Gomez is an executive producer. And her nomination is among the four nods the show has received this year. Her co-stars and fellow executive producers Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and the program is a contender for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10. 

To see more stars' reactions to their nominations, keep scrolling.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Selena Gomez

"Dreams do come true!!" the actress wrote on TikTok after receiving her nomination for her performance in Only Murders in the Building and resurfacing an old video in which she expressed her desire to one day be up for a Golden Globe. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream."

Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Rihanna

After seeing that her hit "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received a Best Original Song nomination, the singer tweeted, "God be showin out!"

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Janelle James

After the actress saw her nomination for her supporting role in Abbott Elementary, she tweeted that she was, "HONORED!"

Netflix
Ana de Armas

"Thank you so much!" the actress wrote on Instagram after seeing her nomination for her performance in the Netflix drama Blonde. "This is beyond exciting."

Marvel Studios
Angela Bassett

"Hey Everybody, you good? I'm excited about my #GoldenGlobes nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for #BlackPanther #WakandaForever!" the star, who plays Queen Ramonda in the film, wrote on Instagram. "As an actress, one never knows where a role can take us, but we can always determine where we will take the role. The blessing is being able to take people on the journey with us. Thank you for embracing #QueenRamonda."

Sony Pictures
Viola Davis

After receiving her nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama category, the How to Get Away with Murder alum noted she was "honored" by the nod.

Disney+
Diego Luna

"Getting the news after an intense day of shooting for season 2," the actor said about his nomination for his performance in the drama Andor. "It means a lot. I love being part of this show and the wonderful collaboration with this team!#Andor."

Showtime
Jessica Chastain

"Thank you @goldenglobes for today's nomination!!!!" the George & Tammy star—who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category—tweeted. "I am so happy and honored that you recognized #GeorgeAndTammy today. Stand By Your Man was such a pivotal moment in Tammy's career and I was beyond nervous to sing it. Here's a little bts of that moment."

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
Sheryl Lee Ralph

"Blessed and highly favored," the actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Abbott Elementary, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @goldenglobes. It's a golden season."

Ollie Upton / HBO
Emma D'Arcy

Once the House of the Dragon star saw they were nominated for their performance in the HBO hit, they wrote on Instagram, "hahahahahhahaha cripes...what a normal thing to be happening." And after seeing that the show made the list of contenders for Best Television Series, they added, "Get in there dragons."

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Adam Scott

"Huge thanks to @goldenglobes for having us among your nominees," the actor, who is nominated for his performance in the drama Severance, wrote on Instagram, "and huge CONGRATS to the cast & crew of Severance!"

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Kaley Cuoco

"SHOCKED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!" the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on Instagram after seeing her nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series–Musical or Comedy for her role in The Flight Attendant. "THANK YOU!!!!!"

Netflix
Niecy Nash

"GOLDEN GIRL‼️" the Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star tweeted after seeing her nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television category. "@goldenglobes. Such a blessings to be nominated for my portal of #GlendaCleveland along side #EvanPeters #RichardJenkins and a nom for the @ryanmurphyproductions series #DahmerNetflix @ Nominee."

Searchlight Pictures
Emma Thompson

"How wonderful that a tiny, independent movie shot during the pandemic is being recognized in this way," the actress, who is nominated for her performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, said in a statement to E! News. "We are all so grateful."

HBO
Henry Winkler

"Thank you for including me in a most wonderful bunch of Actors !!!!" the Barry star, who's up for his supporting role in the comedy series, tweeted.

Sony Pictures
Hugh Jackman

"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes," The Son star, who is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama category, said in a video posted to Instagram. "This is a great honor. It means a lot to me, especially this year considering the incredible performances that there's been. I really, really appreciate it. Thank you so much."

20th Century Studios
Barry Keoghan

After seeing that he was nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, the actor noted on Instagram that he was "f--kin delighted."

 

A24
Jamie Lee Curtis

"The same dance I did on set during our daily warm up as well as today hearing the news this morning that @everythingeverywheremovie is a @goldenglobes nominee as are many of our film family including yours truly," the Everything Everywhere All At Once star, who is up in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category, shared on Instagram alongside footage of her dancing on set. "There is no singular achievement here. It was/is/ALWAYS WILL BE a GROUP EFFORT and not NOT ONE of us saw this coming. We joined together to create something over two years ago and now YOU and the #HFPA have said that it moved you and made you laugh and made you THINK! We are excited by the reaction and are grateful for it as well."

Apple TV
Taron Egerton

After the actor saw he'd been nominated for his performance in the limited series Black Bird, he wrote on Instagram, "Thank you @goldenglobes."

Apple TV
Paul Walter Hauser

Egerton's co-star, who's nominated for his supporting role in the Apple TV+ series, also reacted to the nomination news by writing on Instagram "#MadChill."

 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Jerry Bruckheimer

"Thank you so much for this honor," the Top Gun: Maverick producer said in a statement to E! News. "Top Gun: Maverick brought audiences back to theatres at a time when we needed entertainment the most. I am overjoyed to share this nomination with Paramount, Tom [Cruise] and the entire cast and crew who made this possible."

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family).

