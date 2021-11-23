Selena Gomez Can Finally Call Herself a Grammy Nominee

This just might be the best revelación of Selena Gomez's year!
Fans have been collectively squealing since the 29-year-old singer earned a Grammy nomination for her Latin Pop album, Revelación, earlier today, on Nov. 23. Released in March, the album, which is Selena's first project to feature music prominently in Spanish, earned Selena's first ever Latin Grammy nomination earlier this year for the music video for its opening track, "De Una Vez."
In the 2022 Grammy category for Latin Pop Album, Selena is up against Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba.
Selena's big honor comes more than seven months after the singer told Vogue she was thinking about taking a step back from making (now Grammy-nominated!) music.
"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"
"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough," she said of her 2019 Billboard-topping track. "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."
We have a feeling she might just be inspired to keep going, considering her latest nomination.
