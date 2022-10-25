Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Watch : Jesse Williams Opens Up About Post-Grey's Anatomy Focus

Jesse Williams is trading in his stethoscope for a shotgun microphone.

The Grey's Anatomy star has joined season three of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Jesse will have a recurring role, the outlet reported, as an unnamed "documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora, Steve Martin's Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short's Oliver Putnam are working on."

The actor himself seemed to coyly confirm the news on Twitter, sending out a detective emoji to celebrate the announcement.

The 41-year-old actor won't be the only fresh face joining the Only Murders crew for season three. In August, it was announced that Paul Rudd has been added to the ensemble as Broadway star Ben Glenroy after making a deadly appearance in the season two finale.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about," the show's co-creator John Hoffman said to Variety Aug. 23, "and see in our upcoming season three—as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"