Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Jesse Williams is joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in season three of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Find out who the Grey's Anatomy alum will be playing.

Jesse Williams is trading in his stethoscope for a shotgun microphone.

The Grey's Anatomy star has joined season three of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Jesse will have a recurring role, the outlet reported, as an unnamed "documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora, Steve Martin's Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short's Oliver Putnam are working on."

The actor himself seemed to coyly confirm the news on Twitter, sending out a detective emoji to celebrate the announcement. 

The 41-year-old actor won't be the only fresh face joining the Only Murders crew for season three. In August, it was announced that Paul Rudd has been added to the ensemble as Broadway star Ben Glenroy after making a deadly appearance in the season two finale.

"Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about," the show's co-creator John Hoffman said to Variety Aug. 23, "and see in our upcoming season three—as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"

While we eagerly anticipate Jesse's arrival at the Arconia, you can catch him back on the small screen even sooner.

Jesse will reprise his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the Nov. 3 episode of Grey's Anatomy. In the episode titled "When I Get to the Border," Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) pays a visit to Boston, where she reunites with Jackson.

Jesse, who left the medical drama in May 2021 after 12 seasons, is also directing the episode—the fourth time he's gotten behind the camera on Grey's

His experience behind the camera should come in handy as he prepares to play a filmmaker on Only Murders.

The third season of Only Murders in the Building is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2023.

