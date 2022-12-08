Google’s Top Trending Searches of 2022 Revealed: See Which Pop Culture Moments Made the List

Watch : 2022 Pop Culture Moments We Can't Wait For!

In 2022, there was nothing short of Google-worthy moments.

From the infamous Oscars slap to the whirlwind romance between Julia Fox and Kanye West, Google's Year in Search 2022 reveals the top trending searches of the year. These searches refer to queries that had a high spike over a certain amount of time in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The data, released on Dec. 7, recaps what has been a year of rising stars and viral moments—such as a spike in people looking up "how to become a fighter pilot" after the release of Top Gun: Maverick in May. And that's not all: According to Google, the release of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon inspired viewers to search how to learn High Valyrian, the series' fictional language. For music lovers, Harry Styles' "As It Was" landed amongst trending searches, as well as Indonesian musician Keisya Levronka's song "Tak Ingin Usai."

