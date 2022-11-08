2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Shakira Moving to Miami With Her Kids After Gerard Piqué Breakup

Five months after Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their breakup, the singer is moving from Barcelona back to Miami with their kids, a source tells E! News. Get the details on the custody agreement.

By Jess Cohen Nov 08, 2022 4:02 PMTags
BreakupsShakiraCelebrities
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?

Shakira is ready to start a new chapter after her split from Gerard Piqué.

Five months after the stars announced their breakup, a source tells E! News that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer pro have signed a custody agreement "that's best for kids" Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. According to the insider, as part of the agreement, Shakira and their sons will be moving to Miami—where her maternal family resides—after spending the last eight years in Barcelona.

As the family prepares for more change, Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, remain on the same page when it comes to their sons. "Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection," the former couple shared in a joint statement to E! News, "and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

Shakira and Gerard—who recently announced his retirement from soccer—confirmed their breakup in June after 11 years together. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they told E! at the time. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

In September, Shakira detailed the difficult aftermath that came with the demise of their relationship. "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," she told Elle. "It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

3

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7," she added. "And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us. So it's hard."

At the time, Shakira said she was still struggling to come to terms with the breakup. "Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point," she shared. "But no, it's real."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Criticism Over Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name

3

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

4

How Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's Kids Realized Taylor Swift's Stardom

5

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Goes Shirtless