Tom Brady Details How He Balances Work and Family Life After NFL Absence

Watch : Tom Brady Taking "Time Away" From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is juggling it all—on and off the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who recently returned to training camp after an 11-day absence, got candid about how he handles being present for his responsibilities on the field with his teammates and off the field with his family.

"When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life," he shared during the Sept. 5 episode of the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession; it was my career. And then over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. So, you take on these different responsibilities, of family and commitment and so forth. And you commit time and energy to those things."

Tom—who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—shared that although he is about to begin his 23rd season in the NFL, his kids are getting older and he has to be present for a lot of moments in their lives.