Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have called timeout on their relationship.

After 11 years together, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the soccer player have announced their split. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 35, who first met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video and went public with their romance in 2011, are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

In a recent interview with E!'s Daily Pop, the star of NBC's new competition series Dancing With Myself spoke about Milan and Sasha's musical interests. "They play a little bit of drums and keyboards, but I don't know how much of dancers they're gonna be," she shared. "The little one claims that he's a dancer, too, but we'll see, we'll see. They're still very little."