Here's When Yellowjackets Season 2 Will Buzz Buzz Back to Our Screens

This news will have you buzzing.
Yellowjackets will be returning for its highly anticipated season two on March 24, Showtime announced Dec. 7. The premiere will be available to stream on Showtime that day and will air on the linear network two days later on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The upcoming chapter is currently in production in Vancouver.
The Emmy-nominated series, which follows a New Jersey high school girls' soccer team trying to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci as the older versions of the surviving team members.
In the second season, viewers will meet two more Yellowjackets that made it out alive: Lauren Ambrose will make her debut as adult Van (whose younger self is played by Liv Hewson), while Simone Kessell will be starring as cult leader Lottie opposite her younger counterpart, played by Courtney Eaton. Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood will also be joining season two in a recurring capacity as Walter, who, according to Showtime, is "a dedicated Citizen Detective, who will challenge Misty (Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."
The premiere news aligns with the production timeline laid out by co-creator Ashley Lyle, who told TheWrap in August that the series was "looking into the first quarter of 2023" to release season two. At the time, Lyle also predicted that production would wrap in February.
"Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did," Lyle explained. "But we really rolled directly from finishing up season one into season two. It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."
And, what, exactly, will season two focus on? Well, cast members are keeping their lips sealed, but Ricci has warned fans to expect the unexpected.
"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News in July. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."
Yellowjackets season two begins streaming March 24, 2022. It will premiere on Showtime March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.