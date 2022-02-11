Exclusive

Liv Hewson Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming Those Gruesome Yellowjackets Scenes

In an E! News exclusive interview, Liv Hewson revealed what it was like filming those Yellowjackets scenes. Check out the gory details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 11, 2022 10:36 PMTags
TVPodcastExclusivesShowtimeCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Corpses, dismembered limbs and bear hearts, oh my! 

It's no secret that season one of Showtime's Yellowjackets had some disturbing scenes. But what was it like filming them? Well, in an E! News interview, Liv Hewson, who plays Van on the coming-of-age drama, gave us the rundown on what really went down when filming those oh-so gory scenes.

Right out of the gate, Liv, who uses they/them pronouns, proved to be far braver than us, as they admitted to never being grossed out by icky special effects.

"I spent three years on a show called Santa Clarita Diet, where we were surrounded by practical effects, body parts, and corpses and blood like every day and the show was a comedy," they shared. "So we got really used to that."

So by the time Liv joined Yellowjackets, they said that they had "seen this before," adding, "Like, 'I know what this does.'"

"I came in desensitized already," they said, "which was maybe beneficial."

Hopefully we feel similarly when season two of Yellowjackets airs—but we doubt it.

photos
Get All the Secrets Behind How Yellowjackets Assembled Its Stacked Cast

And, apparently, the rest of the cast weren't phased either. In fact, quite the opposite.

"We make each other laugh a lot," Liv shared of the off-screen antics. "Because we really liked each other, but also because you kind of have to, because the show was quite gory and upsetting."

"It's less being grossed out and more like taking selfies with the body parts and cracking down jokes to alleviate the tension in between scenes where everybody's having to cry," they continued. "We got very silly."

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

And what is Liv up to when they aren't taking selfies with prosthetic limbs on set?

They are hosting Netflix's first LGBTQ+ podcast, Most Presents: The Homo Schedule, with co-star and on-screen love interest Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa).

"The podcast is all about queer joy and queer connectivity," they shared. "Getting to know each other, celebrating each other and lifting each other up."

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Gets Real About the "Demise" of Kim Kardashian Friendship

2
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

3

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

read
Why This Yellowjackets Finale Death Is "Eating" the Cast Alive

Want to know what all of the buzz is about? (Pun definitely intended.)

Stream season one on the Showtime app and check out The Homo Schedule with new episodes dropping every Monday.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Gets Real About the "Demise" of Kim Kardashian Friendship

2
Breaking

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

3

Billie Eilish Reacts to Kanye West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

4
Exclusive

Shaun White Shares What Nina Dobrev's Support Meant to Him At Olympics

5

Travis Barker Is Nearly Unrecognizable Without His Face Tattoos