Yellowjackets Casts Adult Lottie Ahead of Season 2

Don Arnold/WireImage

But it's not just the viewers asking questions—the cast is, too. "Even shooting the first season, we were always on a need-to-know basis," Liv Hewson told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview Aug. 15. "We'd get the scripts one at a time, right before we shot, so as a cast we were always coming up with our own theories for the show we were in."

Samantha Hanratty, who plays the '90s Misty, added that she never knew what was going to happen throughout the show because of this secretive process. "I feel like we relate to the fans who are like, 'We want to know more!'" she said. "Because, like same!"

Yellowjackets is streaming now on Showtime.