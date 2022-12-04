Enter to Win

From Keke Palmer to Beyoncé: See Stars' Most Memorable Pregnancy Reveals

Keke Palmer confirmed her pregnancy live from New York, on Saturday Night Live! See more celebs' memorable pregnancy announcements over the years.

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal

Live from New York, it was Keke Palmer and her baby bump!

On Dec. 3, following months of pregnancy rumors, the Emmy-winning actress confirmed in her monologue during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is expecting her first child. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, soon paid tribute to Keke on Instagram, writing that their baby is due in 2023.

Keke is not the first celeb to reveal her pregnancy to the world on SNL. In 2018, Cardi B showcased her baby bump for the first time on the NBC sketch series, confirming she was expecting her first child with Offset. The couple welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus that year. In 2021, the "WAP" rapper announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2, son Wave Set Cephus, via another baby bump debut on TV, this time onstage at the BET Awards.

And who could forget Beyoncé's two different pregnancy announcements for her and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi?

photos
Celeb Baby Bumps

See celebrities' memorable pregnancy reveals below:

NBC
Keke Palmer

On Dec. 3, 2022, following months of pregnancy rumors, the Emmy winner confirmed live on Saturday Night Live, during her monologue, that she is indeed expecting her first child.

NBC
Cardi B

In 2018, following months of speculation she is pregnant with her first child, the rapper revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live. She and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, that year.

Asha Bailey Photography / @ashabaileyphotography
Cheyenne Floyd

On Dec. 17, 2020, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed her pregnancy by posting a maternity shoot. "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents," she wrote online. "We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyoncé

Queen Bey unforgettably told a reporter at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards that she had a surprise, and then confirmed it onstage at the end of her "Love on Top" performance by rubbing her belly and telling the audience, "I want you to feel the love that's growing inside of me." Her and Jay-Z's first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was born the following January.

Instagram
Ed Sheeran

Although he never confirmed his wife was pregnant, the singer announced on Instagram back in September 2020 that they did become parents. "I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," he wrote. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her." 

Instagram
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

As baby announcements go, Ryan and Kayla's 2016 reveal for baby No. 1 has got to be one of the cutest, and totally appropriate given Lochte's status as one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all time.

Instagram
Camilla Luddington

Just in time for Halloween 2016, the Grey's Anatomy actress took advantage of the seasonal harvest to announce her first child was on the way.

Brendan Huza/YouTube
Alanis Morissette

The singer got really creative with her 2016 announcement about baby No. 2, posting a music video that features cartoon versions of her and her family, and ends with them gathered around a photo of an ultrasound. 

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET
Cardi B

She did it again: During a performance at the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump, confirming she and Offset are expecting baby no 2. Their son, Wave Set Cephus, was born months later.

Instagram
Beyoncé & Jay Z

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," Beyoncé captioned her 2017 Instagram announcement. The singer and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir that year.

Instagram
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

The couple announced baby No. 3, son Leonardo, with this sweet photo posted on Instagram of the two smooching in NYC—note the blue teddy bear. They have since welcomed four more children.

Chymogi
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

In 2016, the now-ex couple used a Chymoji to share that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Dream Kardashian was born that November.

Instagram
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

In 2014, the two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by announcing baby No. 2.

Instagram
Jaime King

In 2015, the star recruited her first son James to announce her pregnancy with his little brother.

Instagram
Kevin and Danielle Jonas

In this sweet 2016 Instagram post, the couple revealed they were reading up for baby No. 2.

 

AKM-GSI
Kanye West

In 2012, the artist cut the music during a concert in Atlantic City to let the world know that he and then-wife Kim Kardashian were expecting their first child together, saying, "Can you make some noise for my baby mama right quick?" Their daughter North West was born the following year.

Instagram
Nick and Vanessa Lachey

In 2014, baby No. 2's imminent arrival was heralded via writing in the sand. Life really is a beach sometimes.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

The country star let her pups do the talking when it came to announcing she was pregnant with her first child.

jessicasimpson.com
Jessica Simpson

In 2014, Simpson announced her pregnancy with eldest daughter Maxwell with this extremely memorable photo of herself dressed up as a "mummy." Get it? Yeah. You get it.

Instagram
Olivia Wilde

In 2016, Olivia and then-partner Jason Sudeikis' son Otis helped confirm that baby No. 2 was on the way. The former couple welcomed their daughter Daisy later that year.

