From Keke Palmer to Beyoncé: See Stars' Most Memorable Pregnancy Reveals

Watch : Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal

Live from New York, it was Keke Palmer and her baby bump!

On Dec. 3, following months of pregnancy rumors, the Emmy-winning actress confirmed in her monologue during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is expecting her first child. Her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, soon paid tribute to Keke on Instagram, writing that their baby is due in 2023.

Keke is not the first celeb to reveal her pregnancy to the world on SNL. In 2018, Cardi B showcased her baby bump for the first time on the NBC sketch series, confirming she was expecting her first child with Offset. The couple welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus that year. In 2021, the "WAP" rapper announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2, son Wave Set Cephus, via another baby bump debut on TV, this time onstage at the BET Awards.

And who could forget Beyoncé's two different pregnancy announcements for her and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi?