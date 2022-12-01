Jordin Sparks Details Sitting Next to Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski During Their NBA Date Night

Jordin Sparks, tell us how we're supposed to breathe with no air—and all about Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson's NBA date.
The singer—who sat next to the model and the Saturday Night Live alum at the Knicks versus Grizzlies game Nov. 27—revealed what she really witnessed between the two.
"I was trying not to be all up in their business," she exclusively told E! News at the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30. "But they sounded like they were having a great time. And we bonded over the fact that it gets kinda awkward when they have to put the camera in your face and show you to everybody....They were really nice, and I was really happy to sit next to them."
The courtside photos of Emily and Pete had fans buzzing as the stars continue to spark romance rumors. So why does Jordin think followers are so intrigued by the duo?
"It's always really fascinating which couples we pick to just blow up," the American Idol winner shared. "I think they're really sweet. I think they look good together....I think they're having a good time and it's cute. Plus, they were front row, so everybody got to see them."
And while Jordin doesn't know if Pete—who previously dated Kim Kardashian, Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor—and Emily (who is mom to Sylvester, 19 months, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard) will be the next winning team, she's cheering for them.
"From what I heard, they were laughing, they were having a great time," she noted. "So, I think it's off to a good start."
Last month, a source close to Emily shared that the duo had gone on a handful of dates. Since then, Emily and Pete have been spotted hanging out not only at the game but also celebrating his 29th birthday Nov. 16.
"They have a lot of chemistry," a source close to Emily told E!. "It's a chill relationship so far, no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him. Pete is charming and winning her over for sure."