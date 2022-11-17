Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday With Emily Ratajkowski in NYC

Days after sparking romance rumors, Pete Davidson rang in his 29th birthday with Emily Ratajkowski by his side. All the details on the low-key celebration below.

By Jess Cohen Nov 17, 2022 4:45 PMTags
SightingsBirthdaysCouplesCelebritiesEmily RatajkowskiPete Davidson
Watch: Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING

Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.

The Saturday Night Live alum and the My Body author ignited romance rumors on Nov. 16 when they were spotted together in New York City. "Pete came to pick up Emily at her apartment but he drove off when he saw photographers and then she caught a Uber to his house," a source tells E! News. "He greeted her at the door with a warm hug. Pete later drove her back to her apartment."

This appeared to be an extra special evening for the duo, as it was Pete's 29th birthday.

And although Pete and Emily have yet address their relationship status, a source close to the 31-year-old model recently told E! News that the stars—who've been friendly for years—have "gone on a few dates" after recently reconnecting.

"Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up," the insider shared. "Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with."

The source noted that Pete—who split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian in August—and Emily—who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—have a "flirtatious chemistry right now."

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Despite their celebratory outing together, Emily—who was linked to Brad Pitt over the summer—is enjoying this new chapter after splitting from the father of her 20-month-old son, Sylvester.

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

2

Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left Show

3

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas See the Pic

"I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever," Emily told Variety in October, "and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived."

As for Pete, he's been laying low since his split from Kim over the summer. However, he did get some sweet birthday love from his family members on Nov. 16. "Happiest birthday to you Peter!" his mom Amy Davidson wrote on Instagram. "We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

2

Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left Show

3

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas See the Pic

4

Pete Davidson Reveals Kim Kardashian's "Excuse" to Not Give Her Number

5

Abby De La Rosa Reacts to Confusion Over Her & Nick Cannon's Baby Name