Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Break Up After Brief Romance

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Pete Davidsonand Margaret Qualley were dating. However, in this storybook tale there is no happy ending.

Because it turns out that the actress and SNL comedian have called it quits after dating for over a month, multiple outlets are reporting. "They remain friends," a source close to the former couple told Us on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The very private duo first sparked dating rumors in August when they were spotted together in Venice for the premiere of Margaret's film, Seberg. At first, Pete kept things low-key and let the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress have her time in the spotlight, but they eventually made it clear that they were dating when they were seen enjoying an intimate dinner together.

Eventually, the comedian and actress showed just the tiniest bit of PDA when they held hands while doing some sightseeing in Venice.