Emily Ratajkowski Discusses Love as a “Recently Single Person” After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski is getting raw and honest about her outlook on love.

The model—who split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after four years of marriage—has been sharing a slew of TikToks where she discusses sex, relationships, and the impact of a patriarchal society.

In one of her most recent videos, Emily reacted to a clip of Esther Perel where she talked about "the secret of female sexuality," in which the psychotherapist said, "If she can think about herself then she can be into it."

"This is so true," Emily replied in a Sept. 6 video, "and it's because women have internalized the male gaze so much that when we're having sex we're thinking about how hot or not we are."

Explaining her interest in these sorts of conversations, Emily added, "It's kind of crazy that women are so used to seeing women sexualized and sexualizing themselves that we're thinking of being sexualized during sex for lack of a better way of putting it."