Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski officially has a brand new role: mom!

The model and actress gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8. The 29-year-old first-time mom took to Instagram on March 11 to announce Sylvester Apollo Bear's arrival along with the first photo of her newborn.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she captioned the picture. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

The little one's arrival comes just over three months since she broke the big baby news with Vogue's help, appearing on a digital cover cradling her bump.

In an accompanying essay penned by the expectant star, Ratajkowski reflected on the prominence of gender stereotypes around pregnancy.

"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she wrote. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."