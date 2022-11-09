2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Jana Kramer Shares Intimate Details About Sex Life With Ex Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer didn’t shy away from a Whine Down discussion on oral sex. See what she shared about her intimate relationship with ex Mike Caussin.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 09, 2022 6:58 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesJana Kramer
Watch: Jana Kramer CONFRONTS Meghan King Over DM About Her Ex

Jana Kramer is laying it all on the table.

The One Tree Hill alum recently revealed that, to her, oral sex is more intimate than sex itself—something she isn't sure others would agree with. "I've had less oral than sex," she explained during her Nov. 7 Whine Down podcast. "Because I almost think it's more intimate. I lived in Los Angeles—I've had sex. But that piece was low."

And further elaborating on the "piece that was low," Jana went on to recall sex with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, who she was married to from 2015-2021, and shares daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, 6, and son Jace Joseph Caussin, 3. "Receiving was even lower," the "I Got the Boy" singer said. "My ex-husband didn't do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab. Then before that maybe one or two times before that."

 

 

Watch
Jana Kramer CONFRONTS Meghan King Over DM About Her Ex

"Ever since then, I've just been like 'Go ahead,'" Jana teased. "No but still I get really shy. I'm just like, ‘No, no, no, let's just have sex. Come up, come on.'"

Jana—who has been vocal about her rocky relationship with the former NFL player and alleged he cheated on her multiple women prior to their divorce—revealed on an October episode of Red Table Talk just how deeply she was effected during their marriage. 

"He'd be like, 'When are you going to stop? When are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?'" she recalled. "And I'm like well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute. And then I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I have to forgive now because if not he's getting angry at me for not forgiving.'"

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

As she continues to navigate life after divorce, Jana is preparing herself for the upcoming holidays.

"I know we're both in better situations," she said of her split from Mike. "But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day. That one's gonna hurt." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF

2

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

3

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

4

The Blind Side Subject Michael Oher Marries Tiffany Roy

5

Louis Tomlinson Reveals Why Harry Styles' Solo Success Bothered Him