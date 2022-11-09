Jana Kramer Shares Intimate Details About Sex Life With Ex Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer CONFRONTS Meghan King Over DM About Her Ex

Jana Kramer is laying it all on the table.

The One Tree Hill alum recently revealed that, to her, oral sex is more intimate than sex itself—something she isn't sure others would agree with. "I've had less oral than sex," she explained during her Nov. 7 Whine Down podcast. "Because I almost think it's more intimate. I lived in Los Angeles—I've had sex. But that piece was low."

And further elaborating on the "piece that was low," Jana went on to recall sex with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, who she was married to from 2015-2021, and shares daughter Jolie Rae Caussin, 6, and son Jace Joseph Caussin, 3. "Receiving was even lower," the "I Got the Boy" singer said. "My ex-husband didn't do that for the first time until we were maybe getting back together, when he got out of rehab. Then before that maybe one or two times before that."