Jana Kramer Says She Felt Shamed Into Forgiving Mike Caussin for Cheating

Jana Kramer got candid about the fallout of her divorce from Mike Caussin.
Reflecting on the period following their April 2021 split, the One Tree Hill alum shared that she faced a lot of pressure to forgive the former NFL player for allegedly cheating on her multiple women—including from her ex himself.
"He'd be like 'When are you going to stop? When are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?'" she recalled during an Oct. 19 episode of Red Table Talk. "And I'm like well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute. And then I'm like 'Oh yeah, I have to forgive now because if not he's getting angry at me for not forgiving.'"
She added that her forgiving Mike as a topic a lot of followers on social media were bringing up as well.
Jana—who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3 with Mike—shared that she fought hard to keep her family together, but she ultimately struggled to move on.
"I didn't forgive him," she said. "I said I trusted him, I didn't trust him. I was still always looking and trying to find things. I was waiting for the next shoe to drop."
Holding back tears, Jana revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith that Mike had cheated on her with "more," than 13 woman throughout the course of their six-year marriage. (The former couple's divorce was finalized in July 2021.)
More than a year after their split, Jana admitted the thought of being away from her children still pains her.
"I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas day," Jana said. "That one's gonna hurt."
She added, "That's when I get like, that's not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair."