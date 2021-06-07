Jana Kramer Reveals What Was Missing From Her Pregnancies With Mike Caussin

Watch : Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's Divorce: Everything We Know

Are there more babies in Jana Kramer's future? That's a question she's still contemplating.

Following her divorce from Mike Caussin, her former husband of nearly six years, the One Tree Hill alum weighed in on whether she wants more kids during a chat with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner Gleb Savchenko on her Whine Down podcast.

"I never thought," she said, "I would have to have that conversation again." As for the actual answer, Kramer couldn't commit to one right now. "I don't know," she repeated. "I'm old. I've had miscarriages."

The 37-year-old mom of two noted "maybe if I met the one." Reflecting on her pregnancies with Caussin, she did share the "one thing I would love to experience" should she have more children.

"Whenever I found out I was pregnant, there was always something happening in my relationship," she said. "It would be nice to experience it in a healthy and happy way and celebrate it."