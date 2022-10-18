Tearful Jana Kramer Says Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

More than one year after Jana Kramer filed for divorce from ex Mike Caussin, the singer is speaking out about his infidelity in a tearful conversation on Red Table Talk.

Jana Kramer is taking a seat at the table.

During a preview clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the One Tree Hill alum addresses ex-husband Mike Caussin's infidelity, telling Jada Pinkett Smith that he cheated on her with "more" than 13 women.

"I know we're both in better situations," Jana, who filed for divorce from Mike in April 2021, said while fighting back tears on the Facebook Watch series. "But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt."

Jana and Mike, who were married for nearly six years before their split, are parents to daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3.

"That's when I get like, that's not fair," Jana continued. "'You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair.'"

While Mike, a former NFL tight end, has not publicly responded to Jana's RTT comments, he has previously spoken out about his infidelity and entered rehab in 2016 for sex addiction.

Following a series of highs and lows in their marriage, Jana announced on Instagram in the spring of 2021 that their relationship had come to an end.

"I've fought y'all," she wrote in part. "I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

"Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding," she added. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

You can watch the full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.

