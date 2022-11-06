Inside Aaron Carter's Final Interviews: Singer Discussed Son, Relationship, Sobriety and Nick Carter

Watch : Aaron Carter Dead at 34

Aaron Carter wasn't holding back.

In his final interview before his death, on Nov. 5 at age 34, the musician opened up his personal life, career and journey to sobriety.

"I don't smoke that much weed,' she shared on No Jumper podcast's Nov. 2 episode. "I really believe in the Cali sober method. It helped me. So I actually just hit five years clean."

Aaron said he didn't consider marijuana to be a drug (cannabis use is legal in California). He also said he was in an outpatient treatment program, without elaborating.

"I take my medicine legally. I take Xanax," he said. "I take everything legally."

Prior to his death, whose cause has not been determined, Aaron had been outspoken about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health battles. In 2019, the former child star said he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression while appearing on The Doctors.