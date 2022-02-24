Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up Again 2 Months After Reconciliation

Watch : Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?

Aaron Carter is back to the single life

Just two months after reconciling with his on and off fiancée, Melanie Martin, the 34-year-old musician revealed that the two have broken up yet again.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways," he tweeted on Feb. 23. "Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."

In another tweet, Aaron said he plans to stay single because of trust issues.

"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon," he wrote. "I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."

When a fan asked if he was OK, he responded, "Never better. Especially now."

The day before he announced the break up, Aaron—the estranged younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter—was busy on social media showing off a new Chevy Escalade and posting a video of himself buying a handgun.