Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Aaron Carter, Father of Their Son Prince

Melanie Martin is still processing the death of Aaron Carter.

The model, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, shared her thoughts on the tragedy just hours after the news broke of Aaron's passing.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie said in a statement Nov. 5 via the AP. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

She also posted a two-second video on TikTok in which she's seen crying hysterically behind the wheel of a car. While she didn't caption the video, fans were quick to offer their condolences. One wrote, "He will always be with you through your son," while another commented, "Stay strong Melanie. He's with the angels now."

Earlier that day, Aaron's rep confirmed to E! News that the 34-year-old "was found unresponsive in his home in Palmdale, Calif." In a press release to E! News, the LA Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11 a.m. from a house sitter who stated she found a male unresponsive in the bathtub. Shortly after the deputies arrived, fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.