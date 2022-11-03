Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood With PDA-Packed Photos

Watch : Presley Gerber Removes Controversial Face Tattoo

Presley Gerber has found love with Lexi Wood.

The 23-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber went Instagram official with the Canadian influencer on Nov. 1, posting a series of steamy photos and videos of the two together.

The images included a cheeky shot of Presley grabbing his girlfriend's butt at the beach, a snap of Lexi striking a sultry pose as she wrapped her arm around him, and a video of the pair kissing set to audio track saying: "Guys, I did it. I've found the person that makes me the happiest person I've ever been."

The model referenced the recording in his caption, writing alongside emojis of a heart and infinity symbol, "Guys I did it…"

Meanwhile, Lexi also dropped several PDA-packed pics on her own Instagram page, including one where the couple share a sweet hug in front of a sunset. She also posted a sweet clip of herself kissing Presley as they shared an ice cream cone.