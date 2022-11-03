Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood With PDA-Packed Photos

Presley Gerber has found love with Lexi Wood.
The 23-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber went Instagram official with the Canadian influencer on Nov. 1, posting a series of steamy photos and videos of the two together.
The images included a cheeky shot of Presley grabbing his girlfriend's butt at the beach, a snap of Lexi striking a sultry pose as she wrapped her arm around him, and a video of the pair kissing set to audio track saying: "Guys, I did it. I've found the person that makes me the happiest person I've ever been."
The model referenced the recording in his caption, writing alongside emojis of a heart and infinity symbol, "Guys I did it…"
Meanwhile, Lexi also dropped several PDA-packed pics on her own Instagram page, including one where the couple share a sweet hug in front of a sunset. She also posted a sweet clip of herself kissing Presley as they shared an ice cream cone.
"if you didn't already know," she captioned the Nov. 1 post, "I'm in love."
It's unclear exactly when the couple started dating, though they haven't been shy about publicly professing their love since going public with the relationship. "My angel. I love you," Presley wrote in the comments section of Lexi's post, prompting the model to reply, "love you baby."
On her Instagram Stories, Lexi praised Presley for being a man who "makes your brain thrive just as much as your heart."
She added in another post on Nov. 2, "My handsome man."
So, just who is Lexi? Like Presley, she is a model—having recently walked the runway for Kourtney Kardashian's Boohoo collaboration during New York Fashion Week. Hailing from Toronto, the 25-year-old also co-hosts the 6&9 podcast with her mom and sister.
In 2018, she was linked to another child of a Hollywood couple: Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham. The two were seen kissing following Brooklyn's split with Chloë Grace Moretz. (Brooklyn is now married to actress Nicola Peltz.)
"My ultimate goals are to create a business empire of my own in the fashion and beauty industry," Lexi told The Daily Front Row last year. "Especially because I'm a shorter model, I always felt that I had to go the extra mile and bring something else to the table. I think my personality and my business mind are what help me stand out in the industry."