Nicola Peltz Shares Glimpse Into “Married Life” With Husband Brooklyn Beckham

More than a week after tying the knot in a star-studded Florida ceremony, Nicola Peltz gave fans a peek into what married life is like with Brooklyn Beckham.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 18, 2022 2:33 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesBrooklyn Beckham
Watch: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are living the newlywed life. 

Days after tying the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony in Florida, the Bates Motel actress, 27, gave fans a small peek into what life is like now that she is a married woman by posting a shirtless photo of her smiling husband, 23, captioned, "Married Life."

Nicola also shared an image of the couple embracing in a kiss alongside the caption, "Happy Passover."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress and Brooklyn—oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham—tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony on April 9 at Nicola's family mansion in Palm Beach. Several A-listers, including tennis champs Venus and Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, attended the nuptials. 

After the couple's big day, British Vogue shared images of the bride—who wore a custom white Maison Valentino Haute Couture gown and floor-length veil—and the groom—who wore a traditional black tuxedo designed by Dior.

photos
Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $10M Home

Per Vogue, Nicola's wedding dress "incorporated sweet personal details: the bride's mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread."

A source told E! News that after the couple exchanged vows, they shared a long kiss and Brooklyn, in keeping with Jewish tradition, broke a glass by stepping on it. Guests cheered for the newlyweds as Billy Joel's "She's Got a Way" played.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

2

Coachella 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

3

Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Hang Out At Coachella Together

Following the nuptials, Nicola and the photographer-turned-chef took to Instagram to update their names with "Peltz Beckham." The bride also expressed gratitude for her father Nelson Peltz, writing, "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You're the wind beneath my wings."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott

2

Coachella 2022: See the Best Celebrity Fashion Outfits

3

Love Is Blind's Deepti and Kyle Hang Out At Coachella Together

4

Khloe Kardashian Recalls “Tough” Talk With Scott Disick About Kourtney

5

Travis Barker Disses Fan Who Mocked His and Kourtney Kardashian's PDA